Coal India recruitment notification: 1326 vacancies of management trainees on offer

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:48 IST

Coal India Limited has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of management trainees on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at coalindia.in from December 21, 2019, to January 19, 2020, till 11 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1326 vacancies of management trainees in various departments. Out of which, 288 vacancies are for mining, 218 are for electrical, 258 for mechanical, 68 for civil, 28 for coal preparation, 46 for systems, 28 for materials management, 254 for finance and accounts, 89 for personnel and HR, 23 for marketing and sales, and 26 for community development.

Application fee:

Candidates from the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, SC / ST / PwD candidates/employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempted from the payment of application fee.

The application fee can be paid through online mode only.

Educational qualification:

Candidate must have passed graduation with 60 percent marks in relevant branch of Engineering from a recognized institute

The minimum qualifying marks for GENERAL (UR), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) & Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates are 60%. For SC, ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, relaxation of 5% is given in the minimum qualifying marks i.e. 55%.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: