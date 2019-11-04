e-paper
College students protest against govt’s inability to counter health emergency in Delhi

Their demands included free rides for a month in the Delhi Metro and arranging 10,000 CNG DTC buses to control private vehicular movement.

education Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:39 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students from universities across Delhi protest against "government's inability" to handle the rising pollution levels in the city. (PTI)
         

Students from universities across Delhi on Sunday formed a human chain in Connaught Place to protest against “government’s inability” to handle the rising pollution levels in the city.

Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia attacked the Centre as well as the Delhi government “for their inadequate measures to counter the health emergency”.

The students formed a human chain at Central Park in Connaught Place. Their demands included free rides for a month in the Delhi Metro and arranging 10,000 CNG DTC buses to control private vehicular movement.

They also demanded a ban on all construction activities and running of diesel generators for one month with guaranteed compensation to workers and no job losses.

They also demanded setting up solar panels in place of existing thermal polluting power plants and enforcing compliance of pollution standards for industries. Kawalpreet Kaur, the president Delhi AISA, said “every year, we see blame game between the central and the state governments”. “We believe that pollution is a political issue and it must be addressed at that level,” she said.

Political parties must show political will to address it, she said.

Next year, when Delhi will have its assembly elections, we will ensure that this becomes the agenda for them, she added.

