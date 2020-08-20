e-paper
COMEDK UGET answer keys to be released on this date, check here

COMEDK UGET answer keys to be released on this date, check here

COMEDK UGET provisional answer key will be released on August 23. Students who have taken the exam will be able to download the same from comedk.org

education Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
COMEDK UGET answer key soon
COMEDK UGET answer key soon
         

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on August 23. Students will be able to download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses was held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in two shifts. First shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the COMEDK exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020 which was again postponed to August 19.

Due to Covid-19, helpline numbers have been closed. Students are advised to send their queries, if any, via email.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

