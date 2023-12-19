AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero, here's direct link

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India under Advt. No. 05/2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at aai.aero. AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero

The tentative date for the computer-based examination is December 27.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 496 vacancies of Junior Executives( Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India .

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the admit card link for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.