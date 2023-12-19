close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero, here's direct link

AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 03:45 PM IST

AAI releases admit card for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India under Advt. No. 05/2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at aai.aero.

AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero
AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero

The tentative date for the computer-based examination is December 27.

Direct link to download AAI Executive admit card

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 496 vacancies of Junior Executives( Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India .

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the admit card link for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
