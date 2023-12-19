AAI Junior Executive 2023 admit card released at aai.aero, here's direct link
AAI releases admit card for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India under Advt. No. 05/2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at aai.aero.
The tentative date for the computer-based examination is December 27.
Direct link to download AAI Executive admit card
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 496 vacancies of Junior Executives( Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India .
AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card
Visit the official website www.aai.aero
On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the admit card link for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.