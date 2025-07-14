National Testing Agency, NTA has released AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, download link here

The question paper with recorded responses have also been uploaded along with provisional answer key. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a processing fee (non-refundable).

The processing fee can be paid by the candidates through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI up to July 16, 2025. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

As per the official notice, the challenges made by candidates will be verified by the subject expert panel. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

AIAPGET Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.

2. Click on AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

4. Click on submit and download the answer key.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.