AIBE 16 2021 registration ends tomorrow, here's how to apply
AIBE 16 2021 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

AIBE 16 2021 registration process ends tomorrow, April 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com. Steps to apply given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:09 PM IST

The Bar Council of India will close the registration process for AIBE 16 2021 on April 30, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the All India Bar Examination can apply now through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier the last date to apply was till March 31, 2021.

The new exam date will be announced by the Council in due course of time. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Bar Examination can apply online through the official site of AIBE by following these simple steps given below.

AIBE 16 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

• Register your account by entering the login details.

• Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.

