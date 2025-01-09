AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here

The Bar Council of India will close the AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 objection window on January 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX can download the answer key and raise objections against it through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow, direct link here

The answer key was released on December 28, 2024.

The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per objection. If an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, the ₹500/- will be refunded to the candidate.

As per the guidelines issued by the Council, candidates can submit one or more than one objection and can view the objection summary report by clicking on the ‘view objection summary’. Candidates can also take print of the objection summary by clicking on the print icon.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to log in to their account using their roll number and date of birth. The steps given here can be checked to raise objections.

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary documents supporting your challenge.

Make the payment of the processing fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.