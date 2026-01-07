AIBE 20 Final Answer Key released at allindiabarexamination.com, download link here

Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can check the final answer key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year across the country at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

Direct link to download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key AIBE 20 Final Answer Key: How to download All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final answer key through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.