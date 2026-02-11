AIBE 21: Registration begins today at allindiabarexamination.com, check exam dates here
AIBE 21 registration process will start on February 11, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination 21 can check the exam dates given here.
Bar Council of India will begin the registration process for AIBE 21 on February 11, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Bar Examination 21 can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
As per the official notice, the last date to apply is April 30, 2026. The last date of payment of the application fee through online mode is May 1, 2026. The correction window will close on May 3, 2026.
The AIBE 21 admit card will be available for download on May 22, 2026 and the AIBE 21 exam will be held on June 7, 2026.
AIBE 21: How to apply
Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can follow the steps to apply online.
1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on AIBE 21 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once done, click on submit.
5. Login to the account and fill the application form.
6. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More