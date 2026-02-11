Bar Council of India will begin the registration process for AIBE 21 on February 11, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Bar Examination 21 can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 21: Registration begins today at allindiabarexamination.com, check exam dates here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is April 30, 2026. The last date of payment of the application fee through online mode is May 1, 2026. The correction window will close on May 3, 2026.

The AIBE 21 admit card will be available for download on May 22, 2026 and the AIBE 21 exam will be held on June 7, 2026.

AIBE 21: How to apply Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can follow the steps to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 21 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, click on submit.

5. Login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

Official Notice Here