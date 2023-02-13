Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE XVII 2023: Answer key objection window opens, raise objections till Feb 20

AIBE XVII 2023: Answer key objection window opens, raise objections till Feb 20

competitive exams
Published on Feb 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST

AIBE 17 answer key objection window opens at allindiabarexamination.com, raise objection till Feb 20.

ByHT Education Desk

The All India Bar Examination XVII answer key objection window has opened today, February 13, 2023. Candidates can raise objections till February 20 at allindiabarexamination.com.

The revised answer key was released for English SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D on February 9. The AIBE XVII examination was conducted on February 5, 2023. The answer key was released on February 5, 2023. The Council removed the answer key on February 6 without giving any explanation for the move.

Direct link to raise objections

AIBE 17 answer key: Know how to raise objections

Visit the BCI official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the "Dear Candidates, Raise your objections for AIBE XVII at https://assessment.cbtexams.in/OFOT/PS/Account/Login (Objection Window open till 20th Feb 2023 23:59 HRS ) "

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Select the question number you want to challenge.

Review and submit the objection.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Topics
bar council bar council of india answer key + 1 more
bar council bar council of india answer key
Monday, February 13, 2023
