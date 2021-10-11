AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com

The admit card of the All India Bard Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be released today after 5 pm, an update on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, says. Candidates can download the AIBE admit card using the registration number and/or date of birth.

The AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.

AIBE XVI admit card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the AIBE XVI admit card 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on admit card link or login link available on the left hand side of the page.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Download the admit card

Read the instructions given in the admit card

Check for other notifications on the website

Make a list of important things to be carried to the exam hall

Candidates have been informed that AIBE-XVI onwards no books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall. Candidates can only carry Bare Acts without notes.

