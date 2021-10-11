Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com

  • AIBE-XVI admit card will be released today after 5 pm. Candidates can download it using registration number and/ or date of birth.
AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit card of the All India Bard Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be released today after 5 pm, an update on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, says. Candidates can download the AIBE admit card using the registration number and/or date of birth.

AIBE admit card official website

The AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.

AIBE XVI admit card 2021: How to download 

Candidates can download the AIBE XVI admit card 2021 by following the steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on admit card link or login link available on the left hand side of the page.
  • Enter the necessary details and click on submit.
  • Download the admit card
  • Read the instructions given in the admit card
  • Check for other notifications on the website
  • Make a list of important things to be carried to the exam hall

Candidates have been informed that AIBE-XVI onwards no books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall. Candidates can only carry Bare Acts without notes.

Story Saved
Monday, October 11, 2021
