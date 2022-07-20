AIEEA & AICE Exams 2022: NTA begins registration process for ICAR entrance exam

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for AIEEA and AICE Exams 2022 on July 20, 2022 onwards. The ICAR entrance exam registration process for AIEEA PG, AIEEA UG and AICE- JRF/ SRF begins today and will end on August 19, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICAR on icai.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the correction in particulars of application form will be available from August 21 to August 23, 2022. The mode of exam is computer based test and the paper will comprise of objective type comprising multiple choice questions. The question paper will be in English and Hindi. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

AIEEA & AICE Exams 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link of the exam and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2022 for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON