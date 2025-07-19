National Testing Agency, NTA has released AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025 on July 18, 2025. Candidates who want to download the provisional answer key for All India Entrance Examination for Admission [AIEEA]-PG & All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(Ph.D.)-2025 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, download link here

Along with the provisional answer key, the question papers with recorded responses has been released. The objection window has also opened on the website and will remain active till July 20, 2025.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The processing fee can be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee.

As per the official notice, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied on the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Direct link to download AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025

AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

2. Click on AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIEEA PG.