AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021 postponed, check official notice here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:47 PM IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has postponed AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021. The examination has been postponed until further notice due to an increase in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the official notice on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Both B.Sc Paramedical and B.Sc (H) Nursing exams were scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2021. The official notice reads, “In view of evolving situation due to covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to Postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021. The revised dates for conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website.”

The admit card was scheduled to release on July 2, 2021, which is expected to be delayed because pf postponement of the exam.

The Institute has already postponed the M.SC courses and B.SC (H) nursing entrance examination. The examination for M.SC courses and B.SC (H) nursing was scheduled to be held on June 14, which has been postponed due to the increase in COVID19 cases across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

