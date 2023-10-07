News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check timetable here

AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check timetable here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 07, 2023 01:26 PM IST

AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates have been released. The complete schedule is given below.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates. The final M.B.B.S professional examination will be held in December 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the complete timetable through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check timetable here
AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check timetable here

The theory examination will be conducted on December 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. The practical examination will be conducted on December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023: How to download datesheet

To check the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates link available on the right hand side of the page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without Admit Card and Identity Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

Official datesheet here 

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out