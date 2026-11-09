Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 4651 posts at rrcnr.org, details here
Northern Railway will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 4651 posts at rrcnr.org.
Northern Railway, RRC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 4651 posts in the organization.
The registration process will begin on November 11 and will close on December 11, 2026. The expected date of display of merit is February 2027.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
NTA opens application for empanelment of observers for conduct of CBT, PPT mode exams
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.
The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 11/12/2026.
Selection Process
The selection will be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable released at mahahsscboard.in, check here
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee is to be paid online as part of online application process. RRC will not accept Application fee in Cash/Cheque/Money order/IPO/Demand Draft/ Central Recruitment Fee Stamps etc. Candidate to note that RRC/NR is not responsible for incomplete or pending online application fee transaction for whatever reason.
A final merit list will be prepared cluster, trade wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in SSC/Matriculation/10th & ITI.
How to Apply
Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org.
- Click on Apprentice post link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and your application is submitted.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC, NR.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News