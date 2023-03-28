All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INICET 2023 revised schedule. The revised schedule for PG July session is available on the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET 2023 schedule revised, registration date extended till April 3

As per the revised schedule for admission to MD/MS/MDS & DM/M.Ch(06yrs.) courses at AIIMS New Delhi & other INIs for July-2023 session, the last date of registration has been extended till April 3, 2023. The correction window will open on April 4 and will close on April 7, 2023. The generation of unique code and submission of final application can be done till April 10, 2023.

The admit card and exam city will be allotted on May 1, 2023 and written test will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The Basic Registration older than July, 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for previous are required to do new Basic registration.

INI-CET is conducted for admission to PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) DM(6 years)/MDS) at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

