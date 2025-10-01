Edit Profile
    AIIMS INICET January 2026: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

    AIIMS INICET January 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:06 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS INICET January 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for January 2026 session can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    AIIMS INICET January 2026: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here (Hindustan Times)
    The last date to apply is October 21, 2025 till 5 pm. The status of registration and the last date of correction of rejected images/ incorrect registration details can be checked from October 24 to October 26, 2025.

    The admit card will be uploaded on the AIIMS website on November 1, 2025, and the exam will be held on November 9, 2025.

    All candidates are required to register their basic details in OTR. However, it is not mandatory but desired that, the basic information should be fetched & verified through candidates’ Digi-Locker in OTR as applicable.

    Direct link to apply for AIIMS INICET January 2026

    AIIMS INICET January 2026: How to apply

    Eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    2. Click on academic courses link and then again on INICET link.

    3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

    4. Once done, fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) is held for admission to PG Courses — MD / MS / M.Ch. (6 years) / DM (6 years) / MDS & MD (Hospital Administration) for the January 2026 Session has commenced from 30th September 2025 at AIIMS, New Delhi and other participating institutes (AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum). For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

