AIIMS NORCET 2021: Re-registration begins on aiimsexams.ac.in, apply by Nov 1

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the re-registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2021. Candidates who have to apply for the Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

The registration process has been reopened for candidates but failed to complete the application form by the closing date of registration can complete the remaining application form/ process till November 1, 2021, as per the official notice. Moreover, no new registration will be allowed after the closing date and the closing date of registration remain October 30, 2021 for NORCET 2021.

The admit card will be available on November 14, 2021 and examination will be conducted on November 20, 2021. The examination will be for 3 hours and 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question will be asked. The qualifying marks in exam will be 50 percent for UR/EWS, 45 percent for OBC and 40 percent for SC and ST.

The application fees for general/ OBC category candidates is ₹3000/- and application fees for SC/ST candidates/ EWS category is ₹2500/-. Candidates can pay the prescribed application fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Netbanking.