All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

The registration process started on February 26, 2024. The last date to apply online is till March 17, 2024.

As per the official notice, the online (CBT) for Stage 1 or prelims will be conducted on April 14, 2024 and online (CBT) for Stage II or mains will be conducted on May 5, 2024.

AIIMS NORCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹3000/- for general/OBC category candidates and ₹2400/- for SC/ST/ EWS category candidates. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.