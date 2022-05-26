AIMA MAT CBT, PBT phase II admit cards out at mat.aima.in, link for hall tickets

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test, (MAT) 2022. Candidates can download the MAT PBT II and CBT II admit cards at the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT) 2 and computer-based test (CBT 2) are scheduled to be held on May 28. The Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT and CBT phase 2 registration procedure concluded on May 24.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and bring the copy of the same.

AIMA MAT 2022: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on" MAT PBT2 (28 May 2022) & MAT CBT2 (28 May 2022) admit cards are available now. Click here to download."

Log in using your credentials

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For any queries on PBT/CBT, send an email to matpbt@aima.in or call 8130338839 or 9599030586. (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM).