All India Management Association will end the AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration on February 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Internet Based test of Management Aptitude Test can find the direct link on the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, direct link here

The AIMA MAT IBT admit card will be released on February 22, and the examination will be conducted on February 24, 2024.

AIMA MAT IBT 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT) is ₹2100/- and for Double IBT + IBT or

PBT + IBT or PBT + CBT or CBT + IBT is ₹3300/-. The payment should be made through credit card/ debit card (ATM card) or net banking only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.