National Testing Agency, NTA has revised AISSEE 2023 exam date. The d All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 which was scheduled to be conducted on January 21 will now be conducted on January 28, 2024. AISSEE 2024 exam date revised, registration date extended till December 20

The examination date has been rescheduled because of the clash between some major national examinations. The official notice reads, “due to clash between some major national examinations and All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 being held on 21st January 2024, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule AISSEE-2024 on 28.01.2024 (Sunday) across the country.”

The AISSEE 2024 registration dates have also been extended. The last date to apply was till December 16, which has been extended till December 20, 2023. The last date for payment of fees online has also been extended till December 20, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the correction window will open on December 22 to December 24, 2023. Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window, during the period when the correction window will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.

