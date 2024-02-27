National Testing Agency, NTA will close the AISSEE Answer Key 2024 objection window on February 27, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in. AISSEE Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, link here (Shutterstock)

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 28 in the Paper-Pen Mode. The provisional answer key was released on February 25, 2024.

Candidates who want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their answer sheets, they can do so by applying online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- per recorded response challenged through debit/credit card or internet banking till today. Similarly, candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged through debit or credit card till today, February 27, 2024.

AISSEE Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on AISSEE Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, select the question and raise objection.

Make the payment of processing fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA AISSEE.