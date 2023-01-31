AMET 2023: Registration for Amrita MBA Entrance Test underway, direct link here

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the AMET 2023 registration. The Amrita MBA Entrance Test registration will end on February 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can apply online through the official site of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at amrita.edu.

The entrance examination will be conducted on February 25 and March 5, 2023. The computer based test will be conducted across 40 centres in India. The entrance test will be of 150 minutes for a total of 100 marks. There will be 25 questions from four sections: verbal reasoning & language comprehension, data interpretation & analysis, general knowledge of Indian & global scenarios, and quantitative aptitude.

Candidates who have bachelor’s degree with a minimum 50% aggregate in 10th, 12th and UG are eligible to apply for the examination. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for AMET 2023

AMET 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at amrita.edu.

Click on Apply Now tab available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.