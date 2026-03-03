Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has extended the registration window for AP EAMCET 2026. The registration window has been extended till March 17, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the link through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2026: Registration window extended till March 17, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The other important dates have also been postponed. The correction window will now open on April 4 and will close on April 6, 2026. The hall ticket will be available to candidates on April 28, 2026.

The Engineering exam will be held on May 12 to 15 and May 18, 2026. The Agriculture & Pharmacy exam will be held from May 19 to 20, 2026.

The provisional answer key will be released on May 23, 2026. The objection window will open on the same date and will close pn May 25, 2026. The results will be out tentatively on June 1, 2026.

Direct link to apply for AP EAMCET 2026

AP EAMCET 2026: How to apply Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAPCET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹800/ for students belonging to the open category. For SC/ST category candidates the registration fee is ₹700/- and for BC candidates, the registration fee is ₹750/-.The payment should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/ AP Online etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.