AP EAPCET 2023 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get apply link here

Updated on Mar 11, 2023 01:28 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2023 registration process started today, March 11.

ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) registration process started today, March 11. interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form without a late fee is April 15.

The AP EAPCET 2023 hall tickets will be released on May 9. AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Engineering) will be conducted on May 15 to May 18. AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy) will be held on May 22 and May 23.

The AP EAPCET 2023 answer keys for both streams will be released on May 24.

AP EAPCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Know your eligibility status and pay the application fee

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the form and take print it for future reference.

