AP EAPCET 2024: AP EAMCET registration ends today, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2024 12:21 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2024 registration ends today, April 15, 2024. The direct link to apply for AP EAMCET is given here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will end the registration process for AP EAPCET 2024 on April 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for AP EAMCET can find the direct link on the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2024: AP EAMCET registration ends today, direct link here
AP EAPCET 2024: AP EAMCET registration ends today, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.500/- is till April 30, 2024. The correction window will open on May 4 and will close on May 6, 2024. The AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket will be released on May 7, 2024.

The AP EAMCET 2024 examination will be conducted on May 16 and 17 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 18 to 22 for the Engineering courses. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct link to apply for AP EAPCET 2024

AP EAPCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for both streams is 1200/- for OB, 1100/- for BC and 1000/- for the SC/ST category. The application fee for single stream is 600/- for OC, 550/- for BC and 500/- for SC/ST category. The payment should be done by any kind of Online Payment Modes (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/ AP Online / TS Online etc) from any Recognized Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

