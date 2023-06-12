Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, will release the hall ticket for AP ECET-2023 today, June 12. Candidates who will appear for the AP ECET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ECET 2023 admit card releasing on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)

The AP ECET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20. The examination will be held in the forenoon and afternoon session. The AP ECET 2023 preliminary answer key will be released on June 23. Candidates will be able to raise objections to the Preliminary Key till June 25.

AP ECET 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your AP ECET 2023 admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ECET 2023 admit card take printout for future reference.