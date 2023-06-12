Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ECET 2023 admit card releasing on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2023 admit card releasing on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 01:14 PM IST

AP ECET 2023 admit card will be released today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, will release the hall ticket for AP ECET-2023 today, June 12. Candidates who will appear for the AP ECET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2023 admit card releasing on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)
AP ECET 2023 admit card releasing on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)

The AP ECET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20. The examination will be held in the forenoon and afternoon session. The AP ECET 2023 preliminary answer key will be released on June 23. Candidates will be able to raise objections to the Preliminary Key till June 25.

AP ECET 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your AP ECET 2023 admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ECET 2023 admit card take printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out