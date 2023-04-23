AP ECET 2023 postponed, to be held on June 20

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP ECET 2023. The exam will be held on Tuesday, June 20. Previously, the exam date was May 5, Friday. AP ECET 2023 postponed (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Those who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms till tomorrow, April 24, on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. However, a late fee of ₹5,000, in addition to the exam fee, will be applicable.

Hall tickets will be available for download June 12 onwards.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts AP ECET on behalf of APSCHE. This year, the test is being held for lateral entry to second year Engineering courses for Diploma holders in Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics candidates for the 2023-24 academic year.

For mock test, syllabus of the examination and other details, candidates can visit the official website of AP ECET 2023.