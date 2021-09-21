AP ECET Answer Key 2021: Raise objections till September 23, result on October 1

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has released AP ECET Answer Key 2021 on September 20, 2021. The objection window will remain open for candidates to raise objections till September 23, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of sche.ap.gov.in.

The final answer key will release on October 1, 2021, and the result will be declared on the same date. The rank card can be downloaded by all the appeared candidates on October 5, 2021. Candidates who want to download the answer key and raise objections can do it through the official site by following the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download answer key and raise objections

AP ECET Answer Key 2021: How to download and raise objections

Visit the official site of AP ECET on sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ECET Answer Key 2021 link or Raise objections link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and download the answer key or raise objections against any question.

Download the answer key or make the payment to raise objections.

Once done, click on submit to raise objections.

Keep a hard copy of both the answer key and objection window for further need.