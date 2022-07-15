Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check
AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check

AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 will be released today, July 15, 2022. The admit card will be available on the official site of AP ECET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 10:16 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 on July 15, 2022. The admit card for Engineering Common Entrance Test will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of AP ECET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on July 22, 2022 in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The answer key will be released on July 25, 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of AP ECET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP ECET.

