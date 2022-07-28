Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2022: Last date to raise objection till July 29, direct link here
AP ICET 2022: Last date to raise objection till July 29, direct link here

  • AP ICET 2022 application window to raise objections will be closed on Friday, July 29.
AP ICET 2022: Last date to raise objection till July 29, direct link here
AP ICET 2022: Last date to raise objection till July 29, direct link here
Published on Jul 28, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The deadline to raise objections the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key is Friday, July 29 till 6 pm. The candidates can raise objections on the AP ICET 2022 answer key through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022 in two shifts from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The final results are scheduled to be declared on August 8, 2022.

Here's the direct link to raise objections

APICET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Key Objections”.

Key in your log in credentials and log in.

File objections

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
