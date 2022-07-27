AP ICET answer key 2022 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the answer key for the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022 today on July 27 at 6 pm. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 in two shifts from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM (Session 1) and 03:00 PM to 5:30 PM (Session). The deadline for candidates to raise any objections to the answer keys is July 29 at 6:00 PM.

The AP ICET 2022 result and ranks will be announced on August 8.

Here's the direct link to download the AP ICET answer key

AP ICET answer key: How to download

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP ICET Answer Key link

Check and download the answer key

Keep the copy of same for future reference.