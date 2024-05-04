AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur will end the AP LAWCET 2024 registration process on May 4, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2024 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. can find the direct link through the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

Candidates can submit the online application with late fee of ₹500/- from May 5 to May 11, 2024. The correction window will open on May 30 and will close on June 1, 2024. The hall tickets will be available for download on June 3, 2024.

AP LAWCET 2024: How to apply

All the candidates willing to apply for the entrance examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and now fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for AP LAWCET for OC is ₹900/-, BC is ₹850/- and SC &ST is ₹800/-. The fee for AP PGLCET is ₹1000/- for OC, ₹950/- for BC and ₹900/- for SC &ST. The payment should be paid through online mode.

AP LAWCET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key will release on June 10 and the objection window will open on June 11, 2024. The last date to raise objections is till June 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.