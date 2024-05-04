 AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2024 10:03 AM IST

AP LAWCET 2024 registration will end today, May 4, 2024 The direct link to apply is given here.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur will end the AP LAWCET 2024 registration process on May 4, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2024 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. can find the direct link through the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here
AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

Candidates can submit the online application with late fee of 500/- from May 5 to May 11, 2024. The correction window will open on May 30 and will close on June 1, 2024. The hall tickets will be available for download on June 3, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to apply for AP LAWCET 2024

AP LAWCET 2024: How to apply

All the candidates willing to apply for the entrance examination can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and now fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for AP LAWCET for OC is 900/-, BC is 850/- and SC &ST is 800/-. The fee for AP PGLCET is 1000/- for OC, 950/- for BC and 900/- for SC &ST. The payment should be paid through online mode.

AP LAWCET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key will release on June 10 and the objection window will open on June 11, 2024. The last date to raise objections is till June 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP LAWCET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On