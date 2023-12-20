AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Phase II schedule released, register from tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for the second and final round of AP LAWCET and PG LAWCET counselling 2023. As per the notification, the registration process will commence on December 21. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in till December 23. APSCHE announces schedule for AP LAWCET and PG LAWCET counselling 2023

“The qualified and eligible candidates of AP LAWCET/ PG LAWCET -2023 are informed to register for Second and Final phase Admission Counseling from 21-12-2023 to 23-12-2023”, reads the official notification.

The registration fee is ₹1000 for OC/BC category candidates for SC/ST/PH candidates the registration fee is ₹500.

Web counselling registration December 21 to December 23 Online Certificate Verification from December 22 to December 26 Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates December 27 to December 29 Change of Options for the Candidates December 30 Allotment of Admissions January 2 Self-reporting and reporting at Colleges by the Candidates January 3 to January 5

For more details check the notification here.