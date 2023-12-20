close_game
AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Phase II schedule released, register from tomorrow

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Phase II schedule released, register from tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 04:09 PM IST

APSCHE announces the schedule for AP LAWCET and PG LAWCET counselling 2023.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for the second and final round of AP LAWCET and PG LAWCET counselling 2023. As per the notification, the registration process will commence on December 21. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in till December 23.

“The qualified and eligible candidates of AP LAWCET/ PG LAWCET -2023 are informed to register for Second and Final phase Admission Counseling from 21-12-2023 to 23-12-2023”, reads the official notification.

The registration fee is 1000 for OC/BC category candidates for SC/ST/PH candidates the registration fee is 500.

Web counselling registrationDecember 21 to December 23
Online Certificate Verification fromDecember 22 to December 26
Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible CandidatesDecember 27 to December 29
Change of Options for the CandidatesDecember 30
Allotment of AdmissionsJanuary 2
Self-reporting and reporting at Colleges by the CandidatesJanuary 3 to January 5

For more details check the notification here.

