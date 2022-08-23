AP PGCET 2022 examination schedule released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) dates have been announced. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam schedule on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGCET is conducted by Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE.

The APPGCET-2022 examination will commence on September 3 and will end on September 11. The APPCCET 2022 examination will be held in three session from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

There will be NO TEST for the nine subjects which includes Sanskrit, Folklore, Performing Arts, Urdu, B.F.A, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule here.

The AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket will be tentatively released on August 25.

AP PGCET 2022: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download and take print out for future use.