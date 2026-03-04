AP POLYCET 2026 registration begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in, direct link to apply here
The State Board of Technical Education and Training has started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check the direct link through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the examination is April 4, 2026.
The exam will be held on April 25, 2026. The exam will be held in offline mode. The question paper will comprise of 120 objective type questions with a choice of four responses for each question with only one correct response (50 Questions in Mathematics, 40 Questions in Physics & 30 Questions in Chemistry).
The exam duration is for 2 hours and each question carries one mark and no negative marking for wrong answers.
A candidate shall have to pass / appear for SSC Board of examination or its equivalent to apply for the exam.
Direct link to apply for AP POLYCET 2026
AP POLYCET 2026: How to apply online
Candidates can follow the steps to apply online.
1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on AP POLYCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Application Fee
1. For OC / BC Candidates appearing for POLYCET 2026: Rs. 400/-
2. For SC / ST Candidates appearing for POLYCET 2026: Rs. 100/-
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More