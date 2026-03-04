The State Board of Technical Education and Training has started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check the direct link through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in. AP POLYCET 2026 registration begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is April 4, 2026.

The exam will be held on April 25, 2026. The exam will be held in offline mode. The question paper will comprise of 120 objective type questions with a choice of four responses for each question with only one correct response (50 Questions in Mathematics, 40 Questions in Physics & 30 Questions in Chemistry).

The exam duration is for 2 hours and each question carries one mark and no negative marking for wrong answers.

A candidate shall have to pass / appear for SSC Board of examination or its equivalent to apply for the exam.

Direct link to apply for AP POLYCET 2026

AP POLYCET 2026: How to apply online Candidates can follow the steps to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

1. For OC / BC Candidates appearing for POLYCET 2026: Rs. 400/-

2. For SC / ST Candidates appearing for POLYCET 2026: Rs. 100/-

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.