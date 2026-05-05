The State Board of Technical Education and Training will announce the AP POLYCET Result 2026 soon. After release, candidates who have appeared for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their results on the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in. AP POLYCET Result 2026: Where, how to check Polytechnic CET results when announced?

The AP POLYCET exam was held on April 25, 2026, in a single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. The exam was held in nearly 500 exam centres in 120 towns/ cities in all 26 districts of AP.

The provisional key was released on April 25 and the objection window was closed on April 28, 2026.

AP POLYCET Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.