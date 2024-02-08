AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins, link to apply

The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) has started. Eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in. The application deadline is February 18. AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins (aptet.apcfss.in)

These are the important dates candidates should know:

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Notification: February 8

Fee payment window: February 8 to 17

Application window: February 8 to 18

Mock test: February 19

Hall tickets: February 23 onwards

Exam dates: February 27 to March 9

Provisional answer key: March 10

Objection window open till: March 11

Final answer key: March 13

AP TET result date: March 14

Here is the direct link to apply for the examination

The cut-off marks of AP TET is 60 per cent for OC, 50 per cent for BC and 40 per cent for SC, ST, PH and ex-servicemen category candidates.

How to apply for AP TET 2024