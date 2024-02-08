 AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins, link to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins, link to apply

AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in.

The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) has started. Eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in. The application deadline is February 18.

AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins (aptet.apcfss.in)
AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins (aptet.apcfss.in)

These are the important dates candidates should know:

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
  • Notification: February 8
  • Fee payment window: February 8 to 17
  • Application window: February 8 to 18
  • Mock test: February 19
  • Hall tickets: February 23 onwards
  • Exam dates: February 27 to March 9
  • Provisional answer key: March 10
  • Objection window open till: March 11
  • Final answer key: March 13
  • AP TET result date: March 14

Here is the direct link to apply for the examination

The cut-off marks of AP TET is 60 per cent for OC, 50 per cent for BC and 40 per cent for SC, ST, PH and ex-servicemen category candidates.

How to apply for AP TET 2024

  1. Go to the website aptet.apcfss.in.
  2. Open the link to make payment.
  3. Pay the examination fee and login.
  4. Fill the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents.
  6. Once done, download the finally submitted application form.
  7. Save a copy for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On