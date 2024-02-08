AP TET 2024: Registration for February exam begins, link to apply
Feb 08, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in.
The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) has started. Eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in. The application deadline is February 18.
These are the important dates candidates should know:
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
- Notification: February 8
- Fee payment window: February 8 to 17
- Application window: February 8 to 18
- Mock test: February 19
- Hall tickets: February 23 onwards
- Exam dates: February 27 to March 9
- Provisional answer key: March 10
- Objection window open till: March 11
- Final answer key: March 13
- AP TET result date: March 14
Here is the direct link to apply for the examination
The cut-off marks of AP TET is 60 per cent for OC, 50 per cent for BC and 40 per cent for SC, ST, PH and ex-servicemen category candidates.
How to apply for AP TET 2024
- Go to the website aptet.apcfss.in.
- Open the link to make payment.
- Pay the examination fee and login.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Once done, download the finally submitted application form.
- Save a copy for future reference.
Share this article