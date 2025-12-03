AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 releasing today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, here's how to download

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 on December 3, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The main examination will be held from December 10, 2025 onwards. The exam will be held in two sessions- Session 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Session 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

All questions shall be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer shall be correct. There shall be no negative marking.

The exam will be conducted through online mode in all district headquarters / municipalities / revenue divisions / mandals. A window will be opened to the Candidates to opt the Districts indicated in the APTET official website.

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC.