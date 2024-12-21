Appearing for UPPSC PCS Prelims Exams 2024 tomorrow? Make sure you follow these instructions, check list here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conduct the UPPSC PCS Prelims Examination 2024 on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shift- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at 75 districts of the state. UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 will be conducted on December 22. Check important instructions candidates need to follow. (HT file)

Considering the importance of the examination, it is essential for candidates appearing for the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination-2024 to follow a set of important rules as prescribed by the commission.

In this article, we will look at some the important instructions that candidates are expected to adhere to:

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center 1 hour 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination and entry will be closed 45 minutes before the scheduled examination time.

It is mandatory to carry the admit card on the day of the exam. No candidate shall be admitted to the examination unless he holds a certificate of admission from the commission. The decision of the commission as to the eligibility or otherwise of a candidate for admission to the examination shall be final.

Candidates should not write their roll numbers anywhere except in the space provided on the cover of their answer book/books otherwise they will be penalised by a deduction of marks.

They must also not write, their names anywhere otherwise they may be disqualified.

If a candidate’s handwriting is not easily readable, deduction may be made from the total marks.

Candidates are advised to carry original and photocopy of a government ID proof along with two photographs.

Candidates at no cost should resort to unfair means during the conduct of the examinations else it would lead to strict action and also disqualification.

It may be mentioned here that the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination will consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheet will be OMR sheets. The papers will be 200 marks each.

Also worth mentioning here, the commission has already released the admit cards on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website following the steps mentioned below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page. Enter your login details and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.