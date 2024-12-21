BPSC aspirants meet Bihar BJP president over irregularities in 70th CSE Prelims 2024, details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants met Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal at his residence on Saturday to discuss the irregularities that occurred during the 70th BPSC exam. Candidates said that the state BJP president had assured that action will be taken on their demands. (Santosh Kumar)

Rohit, one of the aspirants, stated that Jaiswal had invited them to meet him and assured them that action would be taken.

"We were asked by Dilip Jaiswal to meet him and he told us that action would be taken.. if action is not taken then we will be only left with two options.. our patience is now breaking down...we will have to come down to roads and start protesting.. they are deceiving the students... we will give them a time of two days... if they do not listen to our demands we will protest and the BPSC Chairman will be responsible for whatever occurs," Rohit told ANI.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2025: Information brochure released at jeeadv.ac.in, registration begins on April 23

Further, he alleged that the BPSC had no credibility.

The aspirant added, "BPSC has no credibility... they gave our papers late to us and are just unserious about everything... we will sit with five students and they can sit with five members of their body and debate with us... if they lose then the Chairman will have to resign."

Also read: IIM-B director, seven others booked over caste discrimination against Dalit professor

Meanwhile, Jaiswal said that the demands of the students had been heard.

Jaiswal while addressing the media said,"I have heard the demands of the students and I have only advised them to not get into any politics.. BPSC is an independent body and they need to understand the demands of the students.. The body needs to sit down and think of a suitable solution and if they think the students are right, then they can form new decisions... The demands of the students need to be met and thoughtful decisions need to be taken."

Also read: VITREE January Session Result 2025 for Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campus out at vit.ac.in, direct links here

Earlier on December 18, the aspirants had protested and demanded a re-examination of the 70th BPSC examination.