VITREE January Session Result 2025 for Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campus out at vit.ac.in, direct links here

Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITREE January Session Result 2025. The Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination results have been announced for Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal campuses. Candidates can check the results on the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.
VITREE—The January 2025 session was held on December 7, 2024, in 28 cities across India. The examination was held in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. All questions were Multiple-Choice Questions, with one mark for right and a '0' mark for the wrong answer. The question paper for Ph.D. had 100 MCQs (Technical—70 questions; English communication skills—15; statistics and probability—15 questions), and the question paper for Direct Ph.D. had 100 MCQs (Technical—80 questions; English communication skills—20 questions). The question paper was in English only.
Direct link to check for Vellore campus
Direct link to check for Chennai campus
Direct link to check for AP campus
Direct link to check for Bhopal campus
VITREE January Session Result 2025: How to check
All those candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.
- Click on announcement page available on the home page.
- A new drop down page will open where VITREE January Session Result 2025 campus wise will be available.
- Click on the link and enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The selection process includes VITREE – January 2025 score, PG degree marks, research proposal, and personal interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VIT.