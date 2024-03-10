APPSC group 1 hall tickets out, link to download admit cards

APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued hall tickets for the group 1 screening test. Candidates who have registered for APPSC group 1 recruitment 2024 can go to the official website of the commission, psc.ap.gov.in and download hall tickets for the examination. The direct link has been provided below. APPSC group 1 hall tickets 2024 live updates. APPSC group 1 hall tickets released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The group 1 screening test of APPSC will be based on objective-type questions. The exam is scheduled for March 17.

There will be two shifts of the examination – the first one is from 10 am to 12 om and the second one is from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will take place at 18 district centres of the state.

“The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Guidelines and Instructions thereon. They should also ensure the location of the test centre allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination,” a notice displayed on the APPSC website reads.

How to download APPSC group 1 hall tickets 2024