APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 897 posts, link here
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today, January 17, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 on January 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Group 2 posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 897 Group 2 posts in the state at various departments. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: How to apply
- Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
- Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fees for all candidates is ₹250/- and the processing fees is ₹80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of ₹80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.