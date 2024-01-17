close_game
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 897 posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 17, 2024 09:50 AM IST

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today, January 17, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 on January 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Group 2 posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 897 Group 2 posts in the state at various departments. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for all candidates is 250/- and the processing fees is 80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of 80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

