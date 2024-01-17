Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 on January 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Group 2 posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 897 posts, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 897 Group 2 posts in the state at various departments. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for all candidates is ₹250/- and the processing fees is ₹80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of ₹80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.