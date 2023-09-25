APPSC releases admit cards for various examinations at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the admit card for the District Probation Officer, Junior Translator (Telugu), Industrial Promotion Officer, Technical Assistant, Food Safety Officer and other posts. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC releases admit cards for various posts; download now at psc.ap.gov.in(PTI)

Hall Tickets for District Probation Officer, Grade -II in A.P.Juvenile Welfare correctional sub-service (Various Non-Gazetted Posts)

Hall Tickets for Junior Translator (Telugu) in A.P. Translation Subordinate Service-(Various Non-Gazetted Posts)

Hall Tickets for Industrial Promotion Officer In A.P Industrial Subordinate Services (Various Non-Gazetted Posts).

Hall Tickets for Technical Assistant In A.P. Mines And Geology Sub-Service (Various Non-Gazetted Posts)

Hall Tickets for Food Safety Officer in A.P.Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration subordinate service(Various Non-Gazetted Posts)

Hall Tickets for Various posts under Group - IV services

Hall Tickets for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in A.P. Transport Subordinate Service

Candidates can download their admit card using their user ID and password.

APPSC admit cards 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your user ID and password

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

