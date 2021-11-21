APSC assistant engineer exam answer key objection window open till Nov 26

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Saturday released the answer key of the assistant engineer (electrical) exam which was held on November 14. The answer keys are available on the website of the Commission, apsc.nic.in.

APSC has released the answer keys for both general studies and electrical engineering papers.

APSC answer key: How to raise objection

Go to the official website, apsc.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Follow the guidelines

Challenge the answer key

Submit the objections

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she may submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to aspcanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 26,” the APSC has informed candidates.