APSC CCE Mains 2023 in June, apply from April 20 on apsc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 12:59 PM IST

APSC CCE Mains registrations will begin on April 20 and end on May 5. The last date for payment of exam fee is May 7.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive Mains exam 2023 or APSC CCE 2023 Mains in June, in Guwahati. The detailed schedule will be published later on apsc.nic.in.

Results of the Preliminary exam was announced yesterday, April 12.

Syllabus of the Mains exam is available on the commission's website.

APSC said the application fee for the Mains exam is 297.20 for general, 197.20 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC, 47.20 for BPL, PwD and women candidates. This includes taxes and processing fee as well.

Roll numbers of candidates for the Mains exam will remain same as Prelims, APSC said.

Candidates appearing in the APSC CCE Mains exam have to bring extra copies of the photograph similar to the one uploaded in the online application form to the exam hall.

Admit cards of the test will be published on the commission after the application window closes.

