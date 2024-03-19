APSC CCE Prelims 2023 answer key out on apsc.nic.in, direct link here

APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) conducted the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (APSC Prelims 2023) on Tuesday and released the provisional answer key after the examination. Candidates can now go to apsc.nic.and download the keys to General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 to check the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. APSC CCE Prelims 2023 answer key released (apsc.nic.in, screenshot)

The commission has also asked candidates to raise objections, if any, to the preliminary answer keys with supporting documents/papers, etc., through the claim link provided on its official website. The deadline to raise objections is March 23.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. No petition through email or hard copy regarding claim and objection against answer key will be considered,” the commission said in its notification.

The APPSC CCE Prelims test was held in two shifts. The GS Paper 1 examination took place from 10 am to 12 pm, and the paper 2 examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Each paper carries 200 marks.

The commission will fill 235 vacancies in various state government departments through the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023. The next two stages of the selection process are the Main written examination and the Interview (Personality Test) round.

The Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for June or July; the exact date will be announced later.

